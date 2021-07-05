Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 5 2021 6:23pm
01:58

Environment Canada issues heat warning for Toronto

Toronto is under a heat warning. The city could see temperatures as high as 34 C. As Erica Vella reports, the city is opening up cooling centres to help.

