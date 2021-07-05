Heat warnings in effect for some regions in southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of southern Ontario as temperatures soar.

The warnings stretch from the Windsor area through Toronto and east to Durham Region.

The agency says Monday’s daytime temperatures are expected to go as high as 34 degrees Celsius.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to be lower at 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The agency says a cold front is expected to move in on Tuesday evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Heat warnings are also in effect for a portion of northeastern Ontario, including the city of Timmins.

The City of Toronto opened eight cooling centres in response to the heat warning.

Environment Canada says the risks of extreme heat are greatest for young children, pregnant people, seniors, people with chronic illnesses and those working or exercising outdoors.

City to open eight Emergency Cooling Centres during Heat Warning. News release: https://t.co/Yq4lAw2uNn pic.twitter.com/42rjfv3Uxb — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 5, 2021