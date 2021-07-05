Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warnings in effect for some regions in southern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2021 11:46 am
MISSISSAUGA (CANADA). Children cool themselves at Lake Ontario in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on June 5, 2021. View image in full screen
MISSISSAUGA (CANADA). Children cool themselves at Lake Ontario in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on June 5, 2021. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

TORONTO — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of southern Ontario as temperatures soar.

The warnings stretch from the Windsor area through Toronto and east to Durham Region.

The agency says Monday’s daytime temperatures are expected to go as high as 34 degrees Celsius.

Read more: Heat warning issued for Greater Toronto Area with humidex near 40 expected

Overnight temperatures are forecast to be lower at 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The agency says a cold front is expected to move in on Tuesday evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Trending Stories

Heat warnings are also in effect for a portion of northeastern Ontario, including the city of Timmins.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Toronto opened eight cooling centres in response to the heat warning.

Environment Canada says the risks of extreme heat are greatest for young children, pregnant people, seniors, people with chronic illnesses and those working or exercising outdoors.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Weather tagSummer tagHeat tagHeat Wave tagHeat Warning tagOntario weather tagSouthern Ontario tagOntario heat tagEnvironment Canda tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers