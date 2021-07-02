Captain Cook Statue July 2 2021 6:58pm 00:50 Dive crews retrieve James Cook statue statue from Victoria harbour Divers retrieve the statue of James Cook on Friday morning after it was thrown into the water in Victoria’s Inner Harbour. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7999508/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7999508/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?