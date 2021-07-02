Menu

Captain Cook Statue
July 2 2021 6:58pm
00:50

Dive crews retrieve James Cook statue statue from Victoria harbour

Divers retrieve the statue of James Cook on Friday morning after it was thrown into the water in Victoria’s Inner Harbour.

