Global News Morning Montreal
July 2 2021 8:06am
04:41

BEANS The Film

Inspired by true events, BEANS is about a Mohawk girl on the cusp of adolescence who must grow up fast during the 1990 Oka Crisis. Director and Writer, Tracey Deer joins Global’s Laura Casella to discuss the film.

