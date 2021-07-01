Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 1 2021 5:30pm
25:58

Global News at 5:30 Toronto: July 1

Top stories: Canada Day marked with reflection instead of celebration, GTA municipalities opt out of Canada Day festivities, and venues, attractions closed on Canada Day amid pandemic.

Advertisement

Video Home