BC Wildfire
June 30 2021 11:58pm
01:20

Village of Lytton evacuated as fire sweeps into community

The entire village of Lytton was evacuated Wednesday evening, as a fire spread rapidly through the community. It came after Lytton saw the three hottest days ever recorded in Canada.

