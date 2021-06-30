Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 30 2021 8:58pm
02:02

Stunning new numbers from B.C. coroner on heat-related deaths

Some stunning new numbers from the B.C. coroner show just how deadly the June heatwave was. Emad Agahi reports.

