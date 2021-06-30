Menu

June 30 2021 1:49pm
182 human remains found in unmarked graves at former Cranbrook residential school

Developing: A ground-penetrating radar search of the site of a former residential school near Cranbrook has revealed nearly 200 unmarked graves.

