Canada Day
June 29 2021 7:12pm
01:40

Should Canada Day be cancelled?

After the recent discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves in B.C. and Saskatchewan, there are questions surrounding how Canada Day should be celebrated this week. Global’s Joe Scarpelli has more.

