Saskatchewan not looking at provincial COVID-19 vaccine passports
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Tuesday that the government has no plans at looking at vaccine passports in the province and would not expect people, once the emergency order is no longer in place after July 11, to have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend things like concerts of sporting events. He cautioned there would still be potential cases requiring proof in terms of federal or international situations, like travel, but in the province there would not be such a requirement.