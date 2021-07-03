COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 49 cases, closes Saskatoon drive-thru due to weather

Send this page to someone via email

There are 49 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 14 of which are in the far north east region of the province.

Across the province, there are 421 active cases Saturday.

In hospital, there are 60 COVID-19 patients including nine receiving intensive care.

The province reported no new deaths on July 3.

Since the province’s last update on Friday, 8,392 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered.

Saskatoon’s drive-thru vaccine clinic at Prairieland Park was closed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Saturday due to extreme hot weather.

Alert! Our Saskatoon Prairieland Park drive-thru team has determined it’s too hot to safely open today and will reassess tomorrow. Please stay safe in the heat today and watch this space and our website for updates. pic.twitter.com/6xrxm3orna — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) July 3, 2021

