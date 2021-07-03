SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 49 cases, closes Saskatoon drive-thru due to weather

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 4:39 pm
WATCH: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Tuesday that the government has no plans for vaccine passports and would not expect people, once the emergency order is no longer in place after July 11, to have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend things like concerts or sporting events.

There are 49 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 14 of which are in the far north east region of the province.

Read more: Regina Mayor Sandra Masters wins vaccine lip sync challenge against Charlie Clark

Across the province, there are 421 active cases Saturday.

In hospital, there are 60 COVID-19 patients including nine receiving intensive care.

The province reported no new deaths on July 3.

Read more: Russia marks record number of COVID-19 deaths for 5th day in a row

Since the province’s last update on Friday, 8,392 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered.

Saskatoon’s drive-thru vaccine clinic at Prairieland Park was closed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Saturday due to extreme hot weather.

 

