COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 49 cases, closes Saskatoon drive-thru due to weather

There are 49 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 14 of which are in the far north east region of the province.
Across the province, there are 421 active cases Saturday.
In hospital, there are 60 COVID-19 patients including nine receiving intensive care.
Saskatchewan expects 70% of residents to be fully vaccinated by the end of July
The province reported no new deaths on July 3.
Trending Stories
Since the province’s last update on Friday, 8,392 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered.
Saskatoon’s drive-thru vaccine clinic at Prairieland Park was closed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Saturday due to extreme hot weather.
View link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments