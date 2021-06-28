Global News at 10 Regina June 28 2021 9:17pm 01:45 Saskatoon gift shop sells orange shirts to support residential school survivors After the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves in Saskatchewan and BC, a shop in Saskatoon selling orange shirts wanted to make a difference. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7988553/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7988553/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?