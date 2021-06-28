Menu

The Morning Show
June 28 2021 11:11am
06:45

Could the Delta variant bring on a fourth wave this fall?

Infectious diseases physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch breaks down the top COVID-19 headlines including the likelihood of seeing a rise in Delta variant infections in Canada.

