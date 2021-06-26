Canada June 26 2021 8:11pm 01:34 Truth and reconciliation mural unveiled in Warman, Sask. Art students at Warman High School teamed up with local Indigenous artist Ray Keighley to learn about truth and reconciliation while also creating a multicultural mural in Warman. Truth and reconciliation mural unveiled in Warman, Sask. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7984181/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7984181/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?