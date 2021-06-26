Menu

June 26 2021 8:11pm
Truth and reconciliation mural unveiled in Warman, Sask.

Art students at Warman High School teamed up with local Indigenous artist Ray Keighley to learn about truth and reconciliation while also creating a multicultural mural in Warman.

