Global News Morning BC June 26 2021 1:39pm 03:34 Advice on how to beat the heat The next few days will see record-breaking heat, which means it’s important to practice warm weather safety. Sarah Henderson, BCCDC Environmental Health Scientist, shares her advice. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7983523/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7983523/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?