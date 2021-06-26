Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 26 2021 12:30am
Jury recommends more police psychologists, mental health training following Steven Rigby inquest

The jury made 10 recommendations to the provincial health authority, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and RCMP.

