Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton June 25 2021 8:09pm 01:08 Kunitz Shoes still seeing success after move out of downtown Edmonton The owners of Kunitz Shoes say the store is seeing success at its new locations after leaving downtown Edmonton. Ciara Yaschuk explains. Kunitz Shoes still seeing success after pandemic prompts move out of downtown Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7982554/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7982554/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?