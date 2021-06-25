Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
June 25 2021 8:09pm
01:08

Kunitz Shoes still seeing success after move out of downtown Edmonton

The owners of Kunitz Shoes say the store is seeing success at its new locations after leaving downtown Edmonton. Ciara Yaschuk explains.

Advertisement

Video Home