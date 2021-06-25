Kunitz Shoes still seeing success after pandemic prompts move out of downtown Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

For Kunitz Shoes, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it was clear that a downtown Edmonton location was no longer viable for the family-run business.

The owners felt they were at a loss after operating at their downtown location for over 18 years and made the tough decision to make a move.

The store’s owners asked their customers where they wanted to see the new location and provided them with a couple of options. Thousands responded with the west end and Kunitz Shoes listened. The new location was built and customers followed.

This wasn’t the only new location for the company. Kunitz Shoes reinvested a lot of money back into its website. For customers browsing the site or taking advantage of its check out and delivery options, Kunitz Shoes’ online store has a personal touch every step of the way.

“The online store is a true location now,” said co-owner Megan Kunitz.

“When I think of Kunitz Shoes, I think of three locations: we have south side, west end and online.”

If that wasn’t enough for the company, it has also added in another personal touch to the store, its very own shoe brand. The Kunitz Shoe brand offers a variety of looks and styles and caters to all.

Kunitz said Edmontonians were asked what they wanted to see in the shoes and people made it clear they “love colour.”

“So we put our own interest into them with beautiful colours,” she said.

From indoor slippers to hiking boots, to in-store or online, this family business caters to the soul.

