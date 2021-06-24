Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 24 2021 9:26pm
02:06

B.C. getting big boost in vaccine supplies

B.C. is about to get a major boost to its supply of COVID-19 vaccines. Keith Baldrey has the details.

