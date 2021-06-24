Menu

Canada
June 24 2021 12:26pm
01:38

751 unmarked graves found at former Saskatchewan residential school

It’s being called a shocking and horrific discovery on a Saskatchewan First Nation after hundreds of unmarked graves were found at a former residential school site.

