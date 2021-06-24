Canada June 24 2021 12:26pm 01:38 751 unmarked graves found at former Saskatchewan residential school It’s being called a shocking and horrific discovery on a Saskatchewan First Nation after hundreds of unmarked graves were found at a former residential school site. 751 unmarked graves found at former Saskatchewan residential school <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7977668/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7977668/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?