Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
June 24 2021 10:21am
03:55

Latest on campus with the University of Saskatchewan

School’s wrapping up on campus at the University of Saskatchewan, but what’s the plan for this fall? USask President Peter Stoicheff joins Global News Morning with the latest.

Advertisement

Video Home