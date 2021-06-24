Global News Morning Saskatoon June 24 2021 10:21am 03:55 Latest on campus with the University of Saskatchewan School’s wrapping up on campus at the University of Saskatchewan, but what’s the plan for this fall? USask President Peter Stoicheff joins Global News Morning with the latest. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7977249/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7977249/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?