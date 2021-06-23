Menu

Fire
June 23 2021 9:46pm
02:17

Fire consumes Westridge Curling Club in Stony Plain, Alta

Thick, black smoke and flames shot into the sky over Stony Plain, Alta. Wednesday night, when the four-sheet Westridge Curling Club caught fire.

