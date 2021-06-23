Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 23 2021 9:51am
03:29

Wildfire season heats up

Provincial Wildfire Information Officer Erika Berg discusses the current wildfire situation in the province, plus what you need to know about the Coastal Fire ban.

