Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
June 22 2021 4:42pm
01:36

Special weather statement for parts of B.C.’s South Coast

A special weather statement was in effect for several regions — including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island — as the province deals with a heatwave.

Advertisement

Video Home