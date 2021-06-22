Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 22 2021 11:21am
03:21

After an already challenging year restaurants are now dealing with rising food costs

Restaurant Canada’s Mark von Schellwitz warns menu prices could be going up as restaurants deal with soaring food costs.

