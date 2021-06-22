Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 22 2021 9:44am
01:43

Sask. marks National Indigenous Peoples Day with performances, residential school site memorial

Across Saskatchewan, people gathered both in person and virtually to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.

