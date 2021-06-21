Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
June 21 2021 9:51am
03:38

Summer forecast preview with meteorologist Peter Quinlan

Monday marks the first day of summer in Saskatchewan. Global News Morning talks to Peter Quinlan about the spring that was, and what we could expect this summer.

Advertisement

Video Home