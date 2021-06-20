Lifestyle June 20 2021 7:21pm 01:54 Dying Breed releases new single and introduces new member Kelowna rock band Dying Breed is gearing up to release a new single. Sydney Morton met with the band and gives us a preview of the new song. Kelowna rockers ‘Dying Breed’ release new single, reveal new bandmate <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7966475/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7966475/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?