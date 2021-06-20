Kelowna rockers ‘Dying Breed’ release new single, reveal new bandmate

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s Dying Breed isn’t holding back in its soon-to-be-released single, Coming Alive.

The upcoming release follows their one-year anniversary.

Over the year, they made the most of their downtime during the pandemic, rolling out song after song since coming out swinging with their heavy-hitting debut EP, Unchained.

Guitarist Dacoda Nevens said the new single all started with a riff.

“I came to the band with a riff and it was like Rory [Ormiston] was pulling words out of my mouth, it was just so cool,” said Nevens.

“The song has kind of an overarching [theme of] overcoming things, whether its drugs or a breakup, it’s about coming out of your own skin and letting go,” said Ormiston, lead vocalist.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kelowna’s Dying Breed run from their demons in first music video

“Now they have rounded out their sound with a new face — Jamie Spencer on bass.

“With Jamie coming on board and Rory dropping the bass, it’s just opened up much more things that we can stack on top of each other,” said Nevens.

Spencer joining the band makes their new single more dynamic.

“[Nevens] started playing this riff and it just felt like this almost a western vibe, [and we could visualize] this cowboy riding nice and slow,” said Spencer.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kelowna garden project grows food for children in need

“The level of our songs has gone through since he’s started, the way he writes really brings out the flow of the song,” said Ormiston.

Now that provincial health orders are being loosened, one of the hardest working bands in the valley is ready to step on stage.

“We are practicing every week from 10 in the morning to five at night,” said Stephan Gilbert, drummer. “We are putting in the time for sure.”

Coming Alive will be released on June 27. To follow the band and listen to more of their music, visit their website www.dyingbreed.ca.