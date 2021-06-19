Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
June 19 2021 2:21pm
01:30

FSIN receives $2M from Sask. government for residential school searches

WATCH: The Saskatchewan government is providing the FSIN with $2 million to support research into undocumented deaths at former federal residential school sites.

Advertisement

Video Home