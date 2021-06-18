Animal Shelter June 18 2021 9:47pm 01:03 Baby emu found on the loose in Surrey The baby emu is being cared for at the Surrey Animal Shelter after being found running free in the Morgan Creek area on Thursday evening. Surrey animal shelter caring for baby emu found ‘out loose’ in Morgan Heights <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7964023/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7964023/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?