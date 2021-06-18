Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 18 2021 8:33pm
01:50

Saskatoon’s pride a success, virtual parade happening Saturday

Saskatoon pride said support has been pouring in online and from the community, even with a mostly virtual festival this year.

