Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 18 2021 6:25pm
01:49

Terrifying dash-cam video shows 11-year-old Thorold boy getting knocked off bike by car that drives off

Catherine McDonald speaks with Nikolas Fitzgerald and his mother, who says her son is lucky to be alive.

