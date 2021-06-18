Menu

Global News at Noon BC
June 18 2021 3:00pm
02:00

Canada extends U.S. land border closure through July 21

Ottawa is keeping the U.S. land border closed to non-essential trips for at least another month. Emily Lazatin explains why those restrictions are staying in place.

