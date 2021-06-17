Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 17 2021 8:53pm
01:46

Surrey slow streets initiative

The City of Surrey is reducing the speed limit in six neighbourhoods in a road safety pilot project. Ted Chernecki reports.

