Surrey testing lowered speed limits in six residential neighbourhoods

The City of Surrey is launching a pilot project aiming at slowing traffic on residential streets.

The plan will see speed limits dropped to 30 km/h in three neighbourhoods, and to 40 km/h in three others.

City staff are looking to study how lower speeds affect driver behaviour, and will compare the effects of the two different speed limits.

The study builds on research showing pedestrians struck by a driver at 30 km/h has a 90 per cent chance of survival, while a person struck at 50 km/h has just a 15 per cent chance of surviving, according to the city.

The following areas will see speed limits changed:

30 km/h speed limit

The area between 96 & 100 Avenue including 100 Avenue from 123A Street to 127A Street, and between 128 Street to just west of 123A Street

The area between 104 Avenue and 108 Avenue, and between 128 Street and 132 Street

Approximately the area between Rosemary Heights Crescent and 40 Avenue, and between just west of 153 Street/152B Street and just east of 156B Street

40 km/h speed limit

The area between 56 Avenue (Hwy 10) and 60 Avenue, and between 180 St and 184 Street

The area between 100 Avenue and 104 Avenue, and between 140 Street and 144 Street

The area between 75 Avenue and 80 Avenue, and between 120A Street and 124 Street

Signage has been installed warning drivers of the reduce speed limits and that they are entering a “slow streets area.”

The lowered speed limits will be in place until December.