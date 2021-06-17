Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Surrey testing lowered speed limits in six residential neighbourhoods

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 9:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey slow streets initiative' Surrey slow streets initiative
The City of Surrey is reducing the speed limit in six neighbourhoods in a road safety pilot project. Ted Chernecki reports.

The City of Surrey is launching a pilot project aiming at slowing traffic on residential streets.

The plan will see speed limits dropped to 30 km/h in three neighbourhoods, and to 40 km/h in three others.

Read more: City of Vancouver testing first 30 km/h ‘slow zone’ near Commercial Drive

City staff are looking to study how lower speeds affect driver behaviour, and will compare the effects of the two different speed limits.

The study builds on research showing pedestrians struck by a driver at 30 km/h has a 90 per cent chance of survival, while a person struck at 50 km/h has just a 15 per cent chance of surviving, according to the city.

Surrey testing lowered speed limits in six residential neighbourhoods - image View image in full screen

The following areas will see speed limits changed:

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

30 km/h speed limit

  • The area between 96 & 100 Avenue including 100 Avenue from 123A Street to 127A Street, and between 128 Street to just west of 123A Street
  • The area between 104 Avenue and 108 Avenue, and between 128 Street and 132 Street
  • Approximately the area between Rosemary Heights Crescent and 40 Avenue, and between just west of 153 Street/152B Street and just east of 156B Street

40 km/h speed limit

  • The area between 56 Avenue (Hwy 10) and 60 Avenue, and between 180 St and 184 Street
  • The area between 100 Avenue and 104 Avenue, and between 140 Street and 144 Street
  • The area between 75 Avenue and 80 Avenue, and between 120A Street and 124 Street

Read more: Proposal seeks to drop default speed limits on residential B.C. streets to 30 km/h

Signage has been installed warning drivers of the reduce speed limits and that they are entering a “slow streets area.”

The lowered speed limits will be in place until December.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SPEED tagSpeed Limit tagpedestrian fatality tagSlow Streets tagLower speed limit tagPedestrian injury tagSurrey Slow Streets tagslow streets pilot tagsurrey speed limit tagsurrey speed limit pilot tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers