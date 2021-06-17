Global News at 10 Regina June 17 2021 7:39pm 01:43 Water rescue base coming to Echo Valley Provincial Park WATCH: A Saskatchewan search and rescue organization has big plans to make time spent on the lakes of Echo Valley Provincial Park a little safer. Water rescue base to be built in Echo Valley Provincial Park <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7960583/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7960583/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?