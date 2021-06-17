Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 17 2021 7:39pm
01:43

Water rescue base coming to Echo Valley Provincial Park

WATCH: A Saskatchewan search and rescue organization has big plans to make time spent on the lakes of Echo Valley Provincial Park a little safer.

