Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Water rescue base to be built in Echo Valley Provincial Park

By Connor O’Donovan Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 6:12 pm
A scuba diver looks beneath the waves of Pasqua Lake during ARSU1's annual shore cleanup on June 12. View image in full screen
A scuba diver looks beneath the waves of Pasqua Lake during ARSU1's annual shore cleanup on June 12. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

A Saskatchewan search and rescue organization has big plans to make time spent on the lakes of Echo Valley Provincial Park a little safer.

The ARSU-1 hovercraft is seen on the shores of Pasqua Lake. Since 2015 the ARSU-1 team has been providing summertime rescue mission assistance to area first responders. View image in full screen
The ARSU-1 hovercraft is seen on the shores of Pasqua Lake. Since 2015 the ARSU-1 team has been providing summertime rescue mission assistance to area first responders. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

“We were looking at a way to make our presence and services more permanent and to provide a bigger range of services in the Calling Lakes region,” said John Maczko, who co-founded Amphibious Rescue Support Unit One (ARSU1) in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

“Moving forward we decided to develop Saskatchewan’s first dedicated water rescue base.”

Read more: Moose Jaw, Sask. teen tragically drowns after recently immigrating to Canada with family

John Maczko commands ARSU One’s Portuguese water dog Gustav. View image in full screen
John Maczko commands ARSU One’s Portuguese water dog Gustav. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

Maczko, who has been involved in water search and rescue for more than 30 years, is director of operations and chief pilot with ARSU1. His team provides water rescue support services and water safety education, primarily in Echo Valley Provincial Park.

Trending Stories

The planned rescue base will be approximately 2,500 square feet, will house the ARSU1 hovercraft year round and will be located near the park’s visitor centre. It will allow the ARSU1 team, which until now has been based out of Regina, to respond to emergency situations in minutes no matter the season.

Maczko says the team also hopes to develop water safety educational and training programming to offer out of the base as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re in the construction phase to start offering this service. Our goal for ’22 is to be able to provide a service that will cover the entire season,” said Maczko.

Read more: Calgary agency provides ‘very healing’ support for first responders during pandemic

To complete construction, though, Maczko says his team needs to raise around $80,000.

To help raise the money, a donor recognition wall will be built into the new facility. Anyone who donates at least $75 will get their name etched into the wall, with the level of recognition increasing with the size of donations.

As a special incentive, anyone who donates $5,000 to $10,000 will have their name or company logo displayed on the hovercraft.

“Our goal is always zero casualties. So if folks see us out on the shoreline and on the water they can turn to us and we can assist in many ways,” Maczko said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Search and Rescue tagFirst Responders tagWater Safety tag2022 tagEcho Lake tagSaskatchewan Parks tagPasqua Lake tagEcho Valley Provincial Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers