Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education
June 17 2021 4:59pm
04:54

B.C. education minister announces back-to-school guidelines

Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside outlines how students can expect to return to B.C. classrooms in September and how funding will support ongoing health and safety measures.

Advertisement

Video Home