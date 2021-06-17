Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BC1
June 17 2021 3:06pm
09:39

B.C. unveils back-to-school guidelines for K-12 in September

All eyes were on Victoria Thursday morning, as the province unveils its back-to-school plans for the fall. Richard Zussman has the details.

Advertisement

Video Home