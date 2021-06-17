Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
June 17 2021 2:09pm
02:01

Winston Churchill statue in downtown Edmonton vandalized with red paint

The statue of Sir Winston Churchill in downtown Edmonton was found vandalized with red paint on Thursday. Kim Smith reports live during the noon news with more.

