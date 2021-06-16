Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton June 16 2021 8:30pm 01:39 Premier Jason Kenney still supports 2011 niqab ban policy Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has clarified comments that he never supported a niqab ban after Opposition NDP leader Rachel Notley accused him of being a liar. Tom Vernon explains. Alberta NDP demands Jason Kenney apologize for federal niqab policy as he denies ever supporting it <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7957186/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7957186/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?