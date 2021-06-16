Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
June 16 2021 8:30pm
01:39

Premier Jason Kenney still supports 2011 niqab ban policy

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has clarified comments that he never supported a niqab ban after Opposition NDP leader Rachel Notley accused him of being a liar. Tom Vernon explains.

Advertisement

Video Home