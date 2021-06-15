Arena June 15 2021 6:46pm 01:39 Arena name change The home of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose is being rebranded on July 1st as “The Canada Life Centre”. Marek Tkach reports. The home of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose is getting a new name <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7953177/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7953177/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?