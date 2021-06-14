Islam June 14 2021 10:20pm 01:45 Community gathers for vigil against Islamophobia in Lethbridge A sombre crowd gathered outside the Lethbridge Islamic Centre on Monday night, honouring the family killed last week in London, Ont. Danica Ferris has more. Lethbridge vigil honours London, Ont., attack victims, denounces Islamophobia <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7950080/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7950080/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?