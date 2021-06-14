Menu

Islam
June 14 2021 10:20pm
01:45

Community gathers for vigil against Islamophobia in Lethbridge

A sombre crowd gathered outside the Lethbridge Islamic Centre on Monday night, honouring the family killed last week in London, Ont. Danica Ferris has more.

