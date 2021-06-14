Sports June 14 2021 8:30pm 02:25 Tracking the Moose: Moving from downtown to the Iceplex The people behind Manitoba’s move from downtown to the Iceplex discuss the challenges and adaptions that occurred during the 2021 campaign with Global’s Marek Tkach. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7949900/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7949900/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?