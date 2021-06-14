Global News at 10 Regina June 14 2021 7:50pm 01:56 Surveys point to Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy Now while the number of doses continues to rise, critics say Saskatchewan has to do more to reach out to people who are holding out or refusing the jab. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7949804/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7949804/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?