Global News at 10 Regina
June 14 2021 7:50pm
01:56

Surveys point to Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Now while the number of doses continues to rise, critics say Saskatchewan has to do more to reach out to people who are holding out or refusing the jab.

