Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
June 12 2021 2:06pm
03:52

Proposed U.S. law could devastate B.C. cruise ship business

Ian Robertson, Greater Victoria Harbour Authority CEO, explains why he is advocating for Transport Canada to set a firm reopening plan for Canada’s 2022 Cruise season.

Advertisement

Video Home