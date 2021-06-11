Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 11 2021 6:22pm
01:57

Supreme Court of Canada orders documents pertaining to the Sherman estate unsealed

As Catherine McDonald reports, the documents have been the subject of a three-year court battle since the billionaire couple was murdered in 2017.

