Crime

Supreme Court of Canada orders files tied to Sherman murder case unsealed, citing public interest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2021 10:41 am
Click to play video: 'New developments in the murders of Barry and Honey Sherman' New developments in the murders of Barry and Honey Sherman
Toronto Star investigative reporter Kevin Donovan talks about the new developments in the still-unsolved murders of Barry and Honey Sherman – Nov 24, 2020

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that a trove of files related to murder victims Barry and Honey Sherman be unsealed and opened to public access.

The unanimous decision found that trustees of the wealthy Toronto couple’s estate failed to establish a serious risk to their safety and privacy, and that public interest and the principle of open court proceedings require unlocking the files.

Read more: Shermans’ estate trustees tell top court unsealing files poses ‘grave safety risks’

In June 2018, a lower court judge issued an order protecting the files, which concern the appointment of estate trustees and would ordinarily be available for public inspection.

The order stemmed from the notion that individuals named as beneficiaries or trustees of the estates would be at risk of harm because the Shermans were found murdered in their home.

That decision has now been set aside, affirming an Appeal Court ruling that lifted the sealing order and marking a win for Toronto Star reporter Kevin Donovan, an appellant who applied to have the files opened up and wrote extensively about the sensational case over the past three and a half years.

Read more: Person of interest identified in murder of Barry, Honey Sherman: Toronto police

Barry Sherman was the billionaire chairman and CEO of pharmaceutical firm Apotex Inc. who was found murdered with his wife in their house on Dec. 15, 2017.

The couple were philanthropists and well-known members of Toronto society, sparking intense interest in their deaths and the resulting police investigation.

The murders remain unsolved and the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Barry and Honey Sherman: The unsolved murder of a billionaire couple' Barry and Honey Sherman: The unsolved murder of a billionaire couple
