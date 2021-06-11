Tech June 11 2021 8:14pm 02:17 B.C. filmmaker highlights dangers of facial recognition technology A new documentary by a B.C. filmmaker shows just how easy it is for your private pictures can become part of a very public database, when you post them online. John Hua reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7943859/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7943859/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?