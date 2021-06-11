Menu

Tech
June 11 2021 8:14pm
02:17

B.C. filmmaker highlights dangers of facial recognition technology

A new documentary by a B.C. filmmaker shows just how easy it is for your private pictures can become part of a very public database, when you post them online. John Hua reports.

